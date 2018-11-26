President Buhari’s Visit To Edo State Postponed

The scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Edo State has been postponed, the state government said on Monday.

The government announced this in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie.

President Buhari is expected to visit the state on Tuesday.

Mr Osagie said that the visit has been postponed, although no reason was stated.

He added that the government would announce a later date for the official visit of the President to the state.

President Buhari was expected to commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant and other state functions scheduled to hold in the state on November 26.