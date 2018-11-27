Budget: Reps Ask Buhari To Order Release Of Judiciary Funds

Channels Television  
Updated November 27, 2018
2018 Budget: Reps Ask Buhari To Order Release Of Judiciary Funds
A file photo of lawmakers during a plenary at the House of Representatives at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to release to the National Judicial Council all outstanding funds from the 2018 Appropriation Act due to the Federal Judiciary.

The lawmakers made the call during Tuesday’s plenary at the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They took the resolution while considering a motion sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Judiciary, Aminu Shagari.

The House was worried that not releasing the funds may disrupt the efficiency of the judicial arm of government in the country.

Earlier, Mr Shagari informed his colleagues that the action of the Federal Ministry of Finance in withholding the funds was against the Constitution.

He noted that Section 81(3) of the Constitution stated that the judiciary council would be on first line charge.



More on Local

Salary Upgrade: You Must Redouble Your Effort, IGP Warns Police Personnel

Firearms Act Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading In Senate

BON 71st General Assembly: John Momoh Calls For More Investment In Technology

Port Harcourt Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To Seven, 38 Rescued

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV