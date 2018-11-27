Ajax Fans Injured In Violence-Hit Athens Champions League Match

Eleven supporters from Dutch club Ajax were injured in a violence-hit Champions League fixture against AEK Athens in the Greek capital on Tuesday, a police source said.

Fans from both sides clashed before kick-off and AFP photographs showed a handful of Ajax fans had blood pouring down their faces as they were hit by riot police attempting to separate the two groups of supporters at the Olympic Stadium.

Further pictures showed a flare being thrown into the stand where the Dutch visiting fans were located and bursting into flames.

“Eleven people have been declared hospitalised” with minor injuries, a police press officer told AFP.

Ajax won 2-0 to qualify for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.