Firearms Act Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading In Senate

The Firearms Act Amendment Bill has been read and passed for the third time in the Senate.

The lawmakers passed the bill after considering the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the amendment of the Act.

Senator David Umaru who is the chairman of the committee presented the report during Tuesday’s plenary.

Following the passage of the bill, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, thanked the committee for concluding its work on the bill.

“In view of the proliferation of arms in the country and the attendant crime, I think this is a major contribution in rolling back this development to ensure that our country and people are safe,” Senator Ekweremadu was quoted as saying on @NGRSenate.

He added, “I want to thank you for the expeditious passage of this bill and I believe that the law enforcement agencies will be up to the task of ensuring that these illegal arms are as much as possible retrieved from those who have possession of them our country so that our country will be safe once more.”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers considered the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on four bills.

The bills contained in the report presented by Senator Tijjani Kaura include the Federal University of Education Aguleri, Anambra State (Est, etc) Bill, and the Federal Polytechnic Daura (Est, etc) Bill.

The other two are National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (Est, etc) Bill, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ikom, Cross River State (Est, etc) Bill.