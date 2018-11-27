Gboyega Oyetola Sworn In As Osun Governor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The winner of the recent governorship election in Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, has been inaugurated as governor of the state.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday at Osogbo Township Stadium, at the state capital.

Oyetola takes over from Rauf Aregebsola who is also a member of the APC and has governed Osun State for eight years.

Earlier, his deputy, Benedict Alabi, also took his oath of office at the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari is represented at the event by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Dignitaries including Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole were at the inauguration.

Also, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, among others were also present.

Oyetola won the Osun governorship election held in September 2018, defeating Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke and the PDP have however challenged the victory in court.