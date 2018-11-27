PDP, Atiku Condemn Akwa Ibom Assembly Crisis

Channels Television  
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have condemned the crisis at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The PDP presidential candidate and his party reacted to the crisis in a series of tweets after the leadership tussle at the Assembly took a new twist on Tuesday.

A five-man faction of the House led by Nse Ntuen had begun impeachment proceedings against Governor Udom Emmanuel before Speaker Onofiok Luke presided over the day’s plenary which had 21 members in attendance.

Police personnel had also fired several gunshots into the air to disperse some suspected thugs who were reportedly stationed on the premises of the complex.

Condemning the incident, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described it as a threat to democratic institutions, adding that it portends grave danger to the nation’s democracy.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter and direct the security agencies to restore peace at the Assembly.

On its part, the PDP claimed that the crisis was sponsored by some persons to cause mayhem and generate tension in the state.

