PDP, Atiku Condemn Akwa Ibom Assembly Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have condemned the crisis at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The PDP presidential candidate and his party reacted to the crisis in a series of tweets after the leadership tussle at the Assembly took a new twist on Tuesday.

A five-man faction of the House led by Nse Ntuen had begun impeachment proceedings against Governor Udom Emmanuel before Speaker Onofiok Luke presided over the day’s plenary which had 21 members in attendance.

Police personnel had also fired several gunshots into the air to disperse some suspected thugs who were reportedly stationed on the premises of the complex.

Condemning the incident, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described it as a threat to democratic institutions, adding that it portends grave danger to the nation’s democracy.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter and direct the security agencies to restore peace at the Assembly.

On its part, the PDP claimed that the crisis was sponsored by some persons to cause mayhem and generate tension in the state.

See the tweets from the party and its presidential candidate below;

The ongoing siege of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly is reprehensible & stands condemned. Such action is a threat to democratic institutions & portends grave danger to our democracy. The FG should direct security agencies to rein in these anti-democratic elements & restore peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 27, 2018

1. BREAKING: Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly under siege again.

The former members of the State House of Assembly are back to the Assembly complex this morning. with heavily armed @PoliceNg & thugs.

We call on all Nigerians to rise in condemnation of this heinous crime pic.twitter.com/wyGnUFEnIP — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 27, 2018