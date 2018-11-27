Port Harcourt Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To Seven, 38 Rescued

Eight persons have been brought out dead from the rubbles of a seven-story building which collapsed on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Thirty-eight others were also rescued by emergency workers with some of them seriously injured and one of them with an amputated hand.

Although an unconfirmed number of persons may be dead under the rubble as some stench of suspected corpses are beginning to permeate the air and voices reportedly heard as well.

The seven-storey building which is located on Woji road in the Port Harcourt G.R.A. was under construction when it collapsed around 4:30 pm on Friday.

About 60 persons – mainly construction workers – were said to have been working on it when it collapsed.

One of the construction workers told Channels Television that he had just left the building when he heard a loud bang and turned around to discover what had happened.

He explained that there were many workers in the building when the incident occurred because they are usually paid for the week on Fridays.

On Sunday the state governor, Nyesom Wike visited the scene of the collapsed building and vowed to ensure that appropriate sanctions are taken.

Governor Wike who regretted the loss of lives said that he was surprised that approvals were given for the story building with a promise to get to the bottom of it.