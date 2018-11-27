Salary Upgrade: You Must Redouble Your Effort, IGP Warns Police Personnel

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has warned police personnel to redouble their efforts and be more committed to guaranteeing adequate security across the country.

He gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood.

The police boss’ directive comes one day after President Muhammadu Buhari approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment for police personnel across the country.

Mr Idris asked the personnel to be more dedicated to duty and efforts towards reducing crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest.

He stressed the need to reciprocate the President’s good gesture and concern for the police, noting that to whom much is given, much is expected.

The IGP warned that the Force would not tolerate any lapses, dereliction of duty and other unprofessional conducts from any officer in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

He thereafter directed Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspector Generals of Police to educate their personnel on the newly approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment.

The police boss disclosed that training and seminar have been held for officers in charge of the mechanised salary section, police accountants and auditors attached to all police formations across the country, on the modalities for implementation of the newly approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment.

He insisted that the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reducing crimes and criminalities in the country remain unequivocal and unwavering.

Mr Idris had assured President Buhari when he visited him on Monday that the police would ensure a secure environment for free, fair and credible elections in 2019.