Sex-For-Marks: Dismissed OAU Lecturer To Remain In Custody, Court Rules

The Federal High court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday declined the bail application of an ex-lecturer with Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Richard Akindele.

Akindele was earlier arraigned by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly demanding sex in exchange for marks from Monica Osagie, a postgraduate student of the institution.

The presiding Judge, Justice Maureen Onyetenu at the last proceedings adjourned for definite trial and hearing application for bail but asked that Professor Akindele be remanded in prison.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the ICPC counsel, Kehinde Adetoye, told the court that they were ready to open the case for trial and had a witness in court out of six witnesses.

However, the trial could not go on because the lead counsel for ICPC was absent in court due to some other official assignment and he wanted to personally conduct the case.

The defence counsel, however, moved the application for bail which the ICPC counsel objected to.

The court then ordered that the facts alluded to in the counter affidavit of the prosecuting counsel needed to be corroborated with evidence.

The judge then adjourned till 17th of December to enable all parties to produce evidence alluded to in the affidavit.