Trial Of Dismissed OAU Sex-For-Mark Lecturer Continues Today

The trial of Professor Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, who was dismissed over sexual allegations, has resumed today.

The trial is ongoing at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Akindele was remanded in prison last week, pending the filing of his formal bail application.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which arraigned the professor told the court that the defendant unlawfully demanded sexual benefits for marks from Miss Monica Osagie on September 16th, 2017.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant is facing a four-count charge for corruptly asking for sexual benefits from Ms Osagie on account of favour to be shown to her afterward in the discharge of his official duties as a lecturer, and also altering her academic grades from fail to pass in the course.

The offences contravene sections 8 and 18 of the corrupt practices and other related offenses act 2000 and are punishable under same sections.

The professor has however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The video chat of Professor Akindele allegedly demanding for sex from Miss Osagie, a postgraduate student went viral in September 2017. This led to his dismissal from the institution after he was found guilty by the committee set up to investigate the case.