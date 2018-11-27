U.S. Urges Nigerians To Stop Violence Against Women, Children

The United States Consul General, John Bray, has urged Nigerians to take a firm stand against impunity, stigma and the culture of silence which fuel violence against women and girls in the country.

Bray made the appeal on Monday while speaking at a public lecture organized by the rights group Women Arise and the United Nations Information Centre in Lagos.

He said, “Women and girls in Nigeria must join their sisters across the world in raising their voices to say that we must break the culture of silence by bringing these stories to light. It is only by such exposure that we can rapidly bring the violence against women and girls to an end.”

The U.S. envoy also called for a joint action by different stakeholders to forestall violence against women while taking legal action against offenders.

He added, “We must work together as stakeholders, in order to be proactive and curb the violence against women and girls Where we fail to prevent such violence, it also important to make those who engage in violence and abuse know that there will be no impunity for their crimes, that society is outraged by such behaviour and they will be identified, they will be denounced, prosecuted, and punished.”

The event is to mark the commencement of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Other speakers at the event included the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule; human rights activist and founder of Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin; among others.