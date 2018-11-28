2019 Elections: INEC Holds Closed-Door Meeting With National Peace Committee

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday met with the National Peace Committee (NPC) behind closed-door in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Chairman of the committee and former military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, said members were on a fact-finding mission on INEC’s preparedness to conduct the 2019 elections.

He said, “Tomorrow (Thursday), we are going to meet all the chairmen and secretaries of registered political parties.

“The aim of the meeting is to reach an understanding where we will meet and then at a later day, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how to play politics without bitterness and for political parties to accept the result once INEC declares the results.”

Others that attended the meeting include Bishop Mattew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, INEC Chairman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu and other top officials of the commission.