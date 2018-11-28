2019: Ezekwesili Picks ACPN National Chairman As Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has announced that the National Chairman of the party, Abdulganiyu Galadima, will be her running mate in the 2019 general election.

She said this on Wednesday while presenting her manifesto in Kwara State.

Speaking further, Ezekwesili took a swipe at the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying they were both responsible for the increased amount of poverty in the country.

She said rather than proferring solutions to the nation’s problems, both parties are busy trading blames.

“When that news came out that Nigeria has become the world capital of poverty, I expected that the government in office would have been outraged at the condition of the citizens.

“Instead of being outraged, that government, which is the government of President Muhammadu Buhari began to blame others for the situation and then, their twin party known as PDP that makes up the APC, PDP family began to throw its own blame and say we did not create any situation instead of worrying about the poor,” she said.

The ACPN candidate had stated that a major area that her administration will focus on if she is elected as president in 2019 is poverty alleviation.

She says her administration will work towards lifting over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty and providing equal opportunities for all.