Buhari Attends COAS Conference, Visits Wounded Soldiers In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday attended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference, in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

The President during his visit declared opened the COAS conference and promised that the Federal Government is committed to improving the military operations in the north-east.

READ ALSO: No Efforts Will Be Spared In Supporting Military To Achieve Its Task – Buhari

He also visited wounded soldiers who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. He met with troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole at the theatre command fighting insurgency in the north-east region to boost their morale.

Buhari while in Borno the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi.

Buhari’s visit to Borno comes few weeks after the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group attacked a military base and killed dozens of soldiers in Metele, a remote village near the border with the Niger Republic.

See photos of the visit below…