FG Approves Reduction Of NECO Fees, Cost Of JAMB Forms

The Federal Government has approved a reduction of examination fees charged by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The fees will be reduced from 5,000 to 3,500 with effect from January 2019.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the disclosure after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday to journalists in Abuja.

The Senior Secondary Certificate exam conducted by NECO has also been slashed from N11,350 to N9,850 and fees for the Basic Education Certificate handled by NECO, has been reduced from N5,500 to N4,000.

The Head of Digital Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari made the confirmation through his twitter handle.

Just in. President @MBuhari has approved the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and the Basic Education Certificate Examination. With effect from January 2019 the cost of JAMB UTME Form will drop from N5,000 to N3,500. NECO will drop from N11,350, to N9,850. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 28, 2018

On the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the minister said that the Federal Government would resume negotiations with the lecturers on Friday.