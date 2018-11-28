FG To Open Fresh Investigations On OPL 245

The Federal Government has announced plans to revisit the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 awarded to Malabu Oil in 2011 by the previous administration.

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla disclosed this at an anti-corruption situation room in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the move is aimed at compelling oil companies operating in Nigeria that have continuously evaded the payment of tax to fulfil their obligations.

Obono-Obla says public servants mentioned in the panama papers for owning offshore assets are also being investigated.