Man ‘Robbed 38 Times’ Shoots, Kills Thief

Channels Television  
Updated November 28, 2018
File photo

 

Italian police launched an investigation Wednesday into the death of an intruder who was shot after breaking into the premises of a man who had reportedly been robbed 38 times.

Fredy Pacini, who owns a tyre shop in Monte San Savino in Tuscany, was accused of excessive use of force in self-defence after gunning down a 29-year-old Moldovan.

Pacini had taken to sleeping in his shop after a series of thefts and was woken by noise in the early hours of Wednesday.

He fired several times at the victim, who was with a second man who managed to escape, police said.

“Being a robber is a dangerous job. Am I wrong??? Self-defence is always legitimate!” Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League, said on Facebook.

“My solidarity lies with the Tuscan shopkeeper who was robbed 38 times,” he said.

His comment sparked a political backlash in Italy, with opponents on the left accusing him of inciting violence. But a hashtag supporting the businessman, #iostoconFredy (#I’mwithFredy), went viral on social networking sites.



More on World News

Trump Backs Potential New Auto Import Tariffs

No-Deal Brexit Could Cost UK Economy 9.3% Of GDP – Govt

Climate Change Devours Ancient Cedar Trees In Lebanon

Ebola Outbreak Claim 19 Lives Within Five Days in DR Congo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV