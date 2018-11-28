No Efforts Will Be Spared In Supporting Military To Achieve Its Task – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to improving the military operations in the north-east.

He also said his administration would spare no efforts in supporting the military to achieve its task in the region.

The President said this during the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) 2018 annual conference in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Wednesday.

“We remain committed to ending the crisis in the north-east and making the entire area safe for all. I urge you all to keep up the good work.

“I know that you are doing your job to reverse this trend. I want to assure you that no effort will be spared in providing the necessary support you require to complete your task,” he said.

His comments come weeks after several soldiers lost their lives to insurgents in the Metele area of Borno State, while in their line of duty – a situation which has sparked various reactions across the country and beyond.

The president who had vowed in a statement issued last week, that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that the loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all, commiserated with the families and relatives of the slain officers.

He also stated that he has visited some of the injured soldiers who are currently receiving treatment.

“I have been visiting some of our injured troops in the hospitals and I also spoke to others in their bases to assure them of our continued support.

“It is a must-win war. I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted but remain focused to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth.

“The Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding democracy is appropriately captured in the theme of the conference which is optimizing the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army towards safeguarding democracy in the national security.”

As the general elections draw closer, the President advised members of the military to be non-partisan before, during and after the elections.

He also advised the Force to collaborate with other security agencies in ridding the nation of any violent acts that could mar the electoral process.