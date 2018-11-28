Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting As Buhari Attends COAS Conference In Borno

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo presided over the weekly meeting based on the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, for the annual conference of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The meeting was attended by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, and some ministers.

Ministers in attendance include Rotimi Amaechi, Mohammed Musa Bello, Adamu Adamu, AbdulRahaman Dambazau, Zainab Ahmed, Audu Ogbe, Adebayo Shittu, Udoma Udoma and Usani Usani, among others.