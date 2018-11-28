Police Arrest Activist Deji Adeyanju, Others For Alleged Criminal Conspiracy

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday arrested activist Deji Adeyanju and two others, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams who were involved in a demonstration in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Ag Dcp Jimoh Moshood, explained that they were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy.

Other allegations were defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituted authority and breach of law and order.

According to Moshood, the Nigeria Police Force is not unaware of the rights of every Nigerian to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, as well as freedom of movement as essentials of democracy provided for by the 1999 Constitution.

Read Also: We Are Collaborating With Cameroon Security To Maintain Permanent Presence In Sambisa – Buratai

He, however, stated that such rights must be observed with decorum.

“Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams contravene the law and were arrested for Criminal Conspiracy, Joint Act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order under sections 96, 113, 114, 152, 183 and 391 of Penal Code law. They are already arraigned in court in Abuja for prosecution.

“For avoidance of doubt, attached are the exhibits recovered from Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams and some of the criminal defamatory comments and utterances, that is capable of inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order pasted by Deji Adeyanju on his Facebook page”.