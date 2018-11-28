Political Parties To Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of 2019

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, says that all heads of political parties are to sign a peace accord ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to him, signing the agreement will help play a major role towards the success of the forthcoming elections.

He said this during a meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yakubu in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We will do the best we can, in order to help sanitize the political arena.

“You members of the press also have a role and a duty to educate our people and the politicians so that once they go on campaigning they campaign on issues and there shouldn’t be any rancor.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet all the chairmen and secretaries of the registered political parties.

“The aim of the meeting with the political parties is to try to reach an understanding, where we will get them at a later date to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on how to campaign without bitterness”.



