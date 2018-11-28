Senate Confirms Appointment Of Olukoyede As EFCC Secretary

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede as the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Olukoyede’s confirmation was announced on Wednesday during plenary, although the announcement caused frictions in the Senate chamber as two members of the committee faulted the confirmation process.

A committee member Senator Isah Misau on Tuesday protested that only three members of the committee signed the report which recommended the confirmation of Mr Olukoyede as Executive Secretary.

The Senate has directed its committee on anti-corruption and financial crime to meet with the committee members and endorse the report.

However the committee failed to meet with the members, nevertheless, the Senate went on to confirm Mr Olukoyede as EFCC’s Secretary.