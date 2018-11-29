2019: Peace Committee Asks Politicians To Consider National Interest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Peace Committee has called on politicians across the country to conduct themselves in a manner that guarantees national peace and security.

Chairman of the committee and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the appealing on Thursday ahead of the general elections in 2019.

General Abdulsalami appealed to the various candidates in the coming polls at the presentation of a draft copy of the 2018 Peace Accord to political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja.

According to him, some politicians are already parading themselves in a manner that can threaten peaceful elections in 2019.

He, therefore, called on such politicians to scrutinise their conscience and act in the interest of the people they hope to lead.

The former Head of State stressed the urgent need for political parties and their candidates to sign a peace accord, especially as campaigns have begun.

Presenting the draft copy of the Peace Accord, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese who is also a member of the committee, Bishop Mattew Kukah, highlighted some key areas of the document.

The areas pointed out include the need for political parties to ensure that their campaigns were devoid of insults and inciting statements among other issues.

Having listened to the presentation of the draft copy, some leaders of political parties made their contributions.

The stressed the need for non-political organisations such as the police and religious houses to shun acts capable of instigating violence during the elections.

The National Peace Committee had facilitated a similar peace accord among political parties, in the build-up to the 2015 general election.

Members are hopeful that when the document which is an agreement for a peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections is signed in December, it will impress on the minds of politicians the urgent need to ensure that the polls are free, fair and peaceful.