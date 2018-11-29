President Buhari Departs Abuja For Regional Summit In Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has left nation’s capital, Abuja for N’Djamena, Chad.

The President, who left the State House on Thursday morning, is travelling to Chad to chair a consultation of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The regional summit is also aimed to review the security situation and intensify the efforts to end the insurgency in the region.

READ ALSO: We Are Collaborating With Cameroon Security To Maintain Presence In Sambisa – Buratai

President Buhari convened the meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The one-day meeting is also expected to look at the impact on the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.