Updated November 29, 2018
Ogun Governorship Aspirant, Three Rep Members Dump APC, PDP
A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr Adekunle Akinlade, has defected from the ruling party.

Akinlade who is also a member of the House of Representatives announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, during Thursday’s plenary.

The lawmaker dumped the APC to join the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Apart from Akinlade, the ruling party also lost two other members of the House – Mohammed Ajanah and Salisu Koko who represent Kogi and Kebbi states respectively.

Ajanah defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Koko joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a similar development, a PDP member from Jigawa State, Rabiu Kaugama, announced his defection to SDP.



