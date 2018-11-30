104 Bandits Killed, 85 Arrested In Zamfara – Police

The Nigeria Police says it has killed no fewer than 100 suspected bandits terrorising communities in Zamfara State.

Force Public Relations Officers, Mr Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said the security operatives also destroyed several hideouts of the suspects.

According to him, the suspects were neutralised on Thursday in an operation conducted in Birnin Mogaji Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“The Police Joint Operation Team at about 1600hrs, November 29, 2018, repelled ambush attacks from armed bandits at Mahanga Forest in Birnin Mogaji LGA of Zamfara State and in the process killed one hundred and four (104) bandits, destroyed over fifty (50) bandits hideouts in three (3) camps, recovered over five hundred (500) cattle and seventy-nine (79) sheep from the bandits.”

Moshood, however, said a policeman lost his life during the operation and the police team has since restored normalcy and peace in the affected areas.

He explained that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had deployed a Police Joint Intervention Team of about 1,000 police personnel on November 9 to Zamfara to arrest and prosecute armed bandits and other criminals terrorising the state.

The team, he said, comprised seven units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Police Anti-Bomb (EOD) Squad, and conventional policemen.

The Force spokesman revealed that the team arrested no fewer than 85 suspects and recovered several weapons and livestock from them.

They include 27 AK47 rifles and 52 locally fabricated rifles among other dangerous weapons, as well as 269 cattle and 109 sheep which have since been handed over to their owners.

“Consequent on the ambush attacks on the Police Joint Team which were successfully repelled by the police team, the Inspector General of Police yesterday, November 29, 2018, deployed DIG Department of Operations to Zamfara State, to be the overall commander of the Police Joint Intervention Force and add new impetus to the operations,” Moshood added.

He said the DIG arrived in the state with hundreds of personnel of Police Special Forces, CTU, as well as additional PMF and FSARS operatives.

The DIG was also said to have arrived with three surveillance patrol helicopters and crew members to coordinate the operation to completely rout-out all armed bandits from Zamfara and other contiguous states.

He was mandated by the police authorities to also coordinate the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara and personnel of the command to sustain and restore lasting peace throughout the state.