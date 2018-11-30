2019: FG Cautions U.S. On Granting Atiku Visa

The Federal Government has asked the U.S. to exercise caution in granting a visa to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for now.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed during an interactive session with media executives in Abuja on Thursday, stated that this was necessary so that the U.S. does not appear to be in favour of one candidate over another in the coming general elections.

He said although the US has the prerogative to issue visas to whoever applies, it should be mindful of the timing, in order not to give the impression that Atiku has been endorsed by the American government.

“We understand and appreciate the fact that it is the prerogative of the US to grant a visa to anyone who applies.

“However, we want the US to be neutral and be wary of taking any decision that will give the impression that they are favouring or endorsing one candidate over the other,” Mohammed said.

The minister further stated that the government was aware of an alleged move by the former Vice President to lobby the U.S. to lift the visa ban imposed on him.