2019: Only A ‘Panicking Govt’ Will Interfere With Due Process – Saraki

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Senator Bukola Saraki, says Nigerians are aware that it is only a government that is panicking that will try to interfere with due process.

The Senate President said this in one of the many tweets posted on his Twitter handle after a press conference on Friday at the PDP Campaign Council Headquarters in Abuja.

While addressing reporters earlier, he said issues about the economy, security and the unity of Nigeria would drive the party’s presidential campaign for the general elections in 2019.

According to him, the council will not allow its members to engage in smear campaigns for votes, as every engagement with the electorate will strictly be based on issues.

Senator Saraki maintained that one of the critical questions that citizens need to carefully examine was whether the lives of Nigerians were better off in the last three and a half years or not.

Yesterday, our @OfficialPDPNig Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council for the election of Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/gU3OekiMXH — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018

The task before us is of the utmost importance, and we must take it very seriously indeed. We must devote every waking moment to the goal of putting @OfficialPDPNig back into government come February 2019. #GNWA pic.twitter.com/c3BySWYpTA — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018

History is calling to us; we must not fail. We must see ourselves as soldiers with a common goal, and that is to #GetNigeriaWorkingAgain by selling the @OfficialPDPNig mandate and our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, who has never been more ready in his life. pic.twitter.com/VvvT1QdPz7 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018

In my capacity as the DG of the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Campaign Council, today, I addressed a Press Conference emphasizing that the campaign of our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar will be issues-driven. pic.twitter.com/yFmz2nAvo9 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018

Nigerians across the country must ask themselves: “Am I better off than I was 4 years ago?” If you answered “No,” then you know that we need to #GetNigeriaWorkingAgain by electing Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar as our next President. #GNWA pic.twitter.com/z28SzkHRe5 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018

Nigerians know that it is only a government that is panicking that will try to interfere with due process. However, as the saying goes: “When they go low, we’ll go higher!” #GNWA pic.twitter.com/rCuBGwXvou — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 30, 2018