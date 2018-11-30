2019: Only A ‘Panicking Govt’ Will Interfere With Due Process – Saraki

Updated November 30, 2018
Senate President Bukola Saraki with former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the PDP Campaign Council Headquarters in Abuja on November 30, 2018. Photo: Twitter – @bukolasaraki

 

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Senator Bukola Saraki, says Nigerians are aware that it is only a government that is panicking that will try to interfere with due process.

The Senate President said this in one of the many tweets posted on his Twitter handle after a press conference on Friday at the PDP Campaign Council Headquarters in Abuja.

While addressing reporters earlier, he said issues about the economy, security and the unity of Nigeria would drive the party’s presidential campaign for the general elections in 2019.

According to him, the council will not allow its members to engage in smear campaigns for votes, as every engagement with the electorate will strictly be based on issues.

Senator Saraki maintained that one of the critical questions that citizens need to carefully examine was whether the lives of Nigerians were better off in the last three and a half years or not.

See the tweets from the Senate President below;



