2019: Parties Fielding Candidates Below Constitutionally Mandatory Age – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the activities of some political parties nominating candidates below the constitutionally mandatory age of 35 years.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in his address at a workshop in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He disclosed plans by the commission to release the full list of presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2019 general elections.

Professor Yakubu also revealed that only 73 political parties out of the 91 registered parties have filed their nominations so far.

He assured Nigerians of the preparedness of the electoral body to ensure that the polls were credible, stressing that INEC would continue to maintain its neutrality.

The INEC boss, however, raised concern regarding the disagreement among some party members as a result of the just concluded primaries.

According to him, the commission will be grappling with a large number of pre-election litigation while preparing for the 2019 elections.

He, therefore, warned that political parties who cannot respect the democratic process in selecting their candidates during primary elections would lose the moral right to complain about secondary elections.

Read the full speech by the INEC chairman below;

I am particularly delighted to be at this workshop designed to further build the capacity of members of the INEC Press Corps. The Commission is indeed honoured to host you as important partners in our determination to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

It has been repeatedly shown across the world that the media is a powerful tool for protecting the right of citizens to information, giving voice to the people, providing platforms for diverse opinions and creating conditions for tolerance and understanding. However, we have also had a glimpse of the flip side of the coin where lack of professionalism, objectivity and impartiality have, in a number of unfortunate cases, plunged nations into turmoil as the experiences of Rwanda (1994) and Kenya (2007) have shown.

For us at INEC, elections are not just about the right to vote. Knowledge of the voting process, information about political parties, candidates and their programmes are also crucial. In facilitating the full participation of the citizenry in democratic elections, the media are specifically saddled with the following responsibilities:

Educating voters on how to exercise their democratic rights; Reporting on election campaigns; Providing a platform for political parties and candidates to communicate their messages to the electorate; Providing a platform for public feedback, concerns, opinions and needs to political parties and candidates, the Election Management Bodies (EMBs), government and other electoral stakeholders, thus facilitating interactions on governance issues; Allowing political parties and candidates to debate with each other; Reporting results and monitoring vote counting; Scrutinizing the electoral process itself, including electoral management, in order to evaluate the fairness of the process, its efficiency and its probity; Providing information in manner devoid of inflammatory language, and helping to prevent election-related violence.

In order to effectively discharge the above responsibilities, the media needs unfettered access to information. It is for this reason that INEC is today one of the most accessible public service organisations to the media. With eighty-five (85) media organisations accredited by the Commission to cover our activities, the INEC Press Corps is one of the largest in Nigeria. Our relationship with the media is not only at press conferences. We have a system of quarterly consultative meetings at which the media not only ask questions and seek clarification but also offer suggestions on how systems and processes of the Commission can be improved upon. We have also organised retreats such as this one to enhance the capacity of the INEC press corps in their service to the nation. I am proud to say that as a result of our robust and continuous engagement with the media and other stakeholders in the democratic process, INEC is today one of the most improved public service organisations in Nigeria. The trajectory since 2010 shows continuous improvement in service delivery in spite of the challenges we sometimes face from other actors whose roles are not only complementary but indispensable to the discharge of our mandate.

In the next 77 days, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect their representatives in Government. Campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly elections started 12 days ago on 18th November 2018. Campaigns for Governorship and State Assembly elections begin tomorrow 1st December 2018. We can say that the 2019 General Election is truly around the corner. Let me once again seize this opportunity to reassure the country that INEC is ready and committed to free, fair and credible elections.

You would recall that on 9th January 2018, the Commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 General Elections. For the first time in our history, the date for General Election was announced over a year in advance. More specifically, the timetable lists fourteen (14) step-by-step constitutional and other legal and other statutory activities required of the Commission ahead of the elections beginning with the formal Publication of Notice and ending with the election day. So far, INEC has successfully implemented seven (7) out of the fourteen (14) activities strictly on schedule, including the conduct of party primaries for all elections and the processes of nomination of candidates. We did not, and will never, tolerate any breach of the strict timelines provided for in the timetable for the elections.

At the end of the period for the substitution and withdrawal of candidates for the Presidential election, a total of seventy-three (73) political parties have now filed their nominations. Even so, a few parties have nominated candidates below the mandatory age of thirty-five (35) years for as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates. We have drawn the attention of the parties concerned to the breach of the constitutional requirement ahead of the publication of the full list of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2019 General Elections.

For National Assembly elections, a total of 1,848 candidates (1,615 male and 233 female) are vying for 109 Senatorial seats while 4,635 candidates (4,066 male and 569 female) are competing for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. Similarly, the full list of candidates and their political parties will be published for public information in line with the Commission’s timetable and schedule of activities.

As for State elections, a total of 1,068 candidates (980 male and 88 female) are contesting for 29 Governorship positions with 805 male and 263 female Deputy Governorship candidates. The Commission is working on the list of candidates nominated by political parties for the 991 State Assembly constituencies as well as the 68 Area Council Chairmen and Councillors for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The full details will also be published for public information in line with our timetable and schedule of activities.

Unfortunately, we have also witnessed some of the most acrimonious party primaries in our recent history. Internal party democracy is still a source of concern to our electoral progress. So far, the Commission has been joined in 396 pending actions in various courts across the country arising from the conduct of party primaries and nomination of candidates by political parties. We have similarly received 302 requests for Certified True Copies (CTC) of documents, mainly our monitoring reports of party primaries and copies of personal particulars of candidates. These requests are obviously a prelude to more court actions. In addition, we have also received 52 petitions and protests from aggrieved party aspirants. The implication of these challenges is that as we prepare for the General Elections, we are also going to grapple with pre-election litigations. Parties that fail to respect the democratic process in selecting candidates during primary elections lose the moral right to complain about secondary elections. I wish to reassure the nation that we shall continue to maintain our neutrality as the umpire, registrar and regulator of political parties.

On this note, I wish to welcome members of the INEC Press Corps to this Workshop. Our exceptional gratitude goes to our esteemed resource persons who set aside important engagements and travelled long distances to honour our invitation. We are indeed grateful to you all. We are equally appreciative of the continuing support of the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) whose partnership made this Workshop possible.

I thank you all for your presence and attention.