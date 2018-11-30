Building Collapse: President Buhari Condoles With Rivers Residents Over Loss Of Lives

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the people and government of Rivers State, over the loss of lives following the collapse of a seven-storey building in the state.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President was saddened by the news and he shares in the grief of families who lost loved ones.

He prayed that God comforts them and also prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries.

Adesina further stated that President Buhari commended the state government for the urgent steps taken to unravel the cause of the accident, provide healthcare for victims and ensure safety in the future.

The seven-storey building which is located on Woji road in the Port Harcourt G.R.A. was under construction when it collapsed around 4:30 pm on November 23.

About 60 persons – mainly construction workers – were said to have been working on it when it collapsed.

One of the construction workers told Channels Television that he had just left the building when he heard a loud bang and turned around to discover what had happened.

He explained that there were many workers in the building when the incident occurred because they are usually paid for the week on Fridays.

On Sunday the state governor, Nyesom Wike visited the scene of the incident and vowed to ensure that appropriate sanctions are taken.

Thirty-eight persons were rescued by emergency workers while at least seven bodies of deceased persons were brought out.