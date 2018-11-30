Musa, Iwobi, Ighalo Nominated For CAF Award

Three Super Eagles players – Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo have been nominated for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year award.

The trio were among the preliminary 34-man list released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an impressive performance for both their clubs and country.

Ahead of the award, the list will eventually be cut to just three before a Technical and Development Committee by the continental body.

Also, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League, and as well as coaches and captains of the national teams will decide the winner.

The awards gala will hold on January 8, 2019, in Dakar, Senegal.