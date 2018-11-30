PDP Names Melaye, Bolaji Abdullahi As Heads Of Presidential Campaign Directorates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, as part of the heads of directorates for its Presidential Campaign Council.

The party made the disclosure on Friday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

In the statement, the council announced the names of operational directorates and spokespersons for its campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2019.

It named a former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, as Deputy Director General in charge of Operations, while former presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, was named as Deputy Director General for Administration.

The directorates include Contact and Mobilisation which is headed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu; as well as CSOs led by Senator Melaye and Communication and Strategy headed by Bolaji Abdullahi.

The Directorate of Women is headed by Mariya Waziri; Finance led by Abdullahi MaiBasira; Media and Publicity head by Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research led by Dr Garba Umar; and that of Intelligence headed by Ambassador Ahmed Magaji.

Other directorates and their heads are and Youth – Udeh Okoye; Field Operations/Logistics – Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups – Dr Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties – Dr Baraka Sanni; Legal – Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party – Senator Ben Obi; and Diaspora – Professor Isah Odidi.

The spokespersons for the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Melaye, Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua, and Umar Sanni.