Russia Regrets Trump’s Decision To Cancel Putin Talks

Channels Television  
Updated November 30, 2018
Vladimir Putin                                                          Donald Trump

 

US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit was regrettable, the Kremlin said.

“We regret the US administration’s decision to cancel the meeting,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

“This means that discussion of important issues on the international and bilateral agenda will be postponed indefinitely.”

Putin, he said, “is ready to have contacts with his American counterpart.”

Trump on Thursday scrapped the meeting over Moscow’s seizure at the weekend of three Ukrainian ships and continued detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors.

The two had been set for bilateral talks on Saturday at the G20 in Buenos Aires.

AFP



