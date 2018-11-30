Spurs Announce Fan Event As Stadium Move Edges Closer

Tottenham have moved a step closer to finally opening their delayed new stadium after the club announced a “familiarisation event” for supporters.

The Premier League team have been playing their home matches at Wembley since their historic White Hart Lane stadium was demolished at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Tottenham had hoped to move into the 62,062-capacity arena on September 15, but the opening has been delayed twice by safety issues at the stadium, which has been constructed on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

Although the north London club will play all of their remaining home games this year at Wembley, they still hope to get permission to move to their new home in the next three months.

In a sign that the stadium is nearing completion, Tottenham revealed 6,000 season ticket holders will be allowed to visit the south stand of their new arena on December 16.

It will be the first event at the new stadium involving supporters.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said earlier this month that he is hopeful they will be playing in the new stadium by January or February.

And Pochettino on Friday admitted he is pleased to see progress being made.

“It makes me feel we are close to competing there. It’s an important thing for the fans to show our new home and it makes me very happy,” Pochettino said.

