BREAKING: Trump Cancels G20 Conference ‘Out Of Respect’ To Bush Family

United States President, Donald Trump has cancelled the G20 press conference ‘out of respect’ to Bush family.

Trump was scheduled to hold a press conference planned for Saturday at the G20 summit.

But the US President aborted the conference because he wanted to show respect to the family of late president George H.W. Bush.

“Out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” Trump tweeted.

Bush, the 41st president, died Friday at 94.

