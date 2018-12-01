BREAKING: Trump Cancels G20 Conference ‘Out Of Respect’ To Bush Family

Updated December 1, 2018
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L), US President Donald Trump (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are pictured after signing a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The revamped accord, called the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), looks a lot like the one it replaces. But enough has been tweaked for Trump to declare victory on behalf of the US workers he claims were cheated by NAFTA. Martin BERNETTI / AFP

 

United States President, Donald Trump has cancelled the G20 press conference ‘out of respect’ to Bush family.

Trump was scheduled to hold a press conference planned for Saturday at the G20 summit.

But the US President aborted the conference because he wanted to show respect to the family of late president George H.W. Bush.

“Out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” Trump tweeted.

Bush, the 41st president, died Friday at 94.

