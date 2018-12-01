Jonathan To Meet Buhari Over Rivers/Army Feud

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering feud between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian army.

Jonathan stated this on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a condolence visit to Governor Wike following the tragic collapse of a 7-storey building where nine people died.

The former President believes that there must be synergy between the community-based security system, the state and national security architecture.

He said, “I have realised that without the locals you cannot succeed in terms of managing security anywhere in Nigeria. When I was the President, you would have heard about the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“When the Boko Haram (attacks) came to a point, we needed some locals to support the army. Yes, some died in the process, but it helped so much. So I will take it up with Mr President and if there is anything we could do because it’s always good for volunteers (young men) to help the state work with the security services.

“From my experience as a former Deputy Governor and Governor of Bayelsa State and as much as I know Rivers State, if we don’t have that cooperation between our volunteers working with the security services, we will not be able to manage the security challenges of these states.”

Earlier, Governor Wike thorough the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, told the former President that his administration initiated the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency for the purpose of enhancing the security.

He explained that the state has always supported the security agencies with finances and logistics and will not relent in its efforts.