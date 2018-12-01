Lopez Obrador Sworn In As Mexico President

Channels Television  
Updated December 1, 2018
General view before the start of the inauguration ceremony of Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the Congress of the Union, in Mexico City on December 1, 2018. 
RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

 

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as Mexico’s next president Saturday after the anti-establishment leftist won a landslide election victory promising to “transform” a country fed up with crime, poverty and corruption.

The leader, widely known by his initials, “AMLO,” begins his six-year term with strong majorities in both houses of Congress — but has caused market jitters in Latin America’s second-largest economy with a style that some see as authoritarian and radical.

