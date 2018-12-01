Lopez Obrador Sworn In As Mexico President

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as Mexico’s next president Saturday after the anti-establishment leftist won a landslide election victory promising to “transform” a country fed up with crime, poverty and corruption.

The leader, widely known by his initials, “AMLO,” begins his six-year term with strong majorities in both houses of Congress — but has caused market jitters in Latin America’s second-largest economy with a style that some see as authoritarian and radical.

AFP