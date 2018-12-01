Ondo NURTW Chairman Arrested, Whisked To Lagos

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State, Jacob Adebo, popularly known as ‘Idajo’ has been arrested by security operatives.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest on Friday.

He said the Ondo NURTW Chairman was invited by officers from FCID Alagbon, Lagos for interrogation and have since moved him to Lagos.

Channels Television gathered that the arrest could be in connection with a petition written against him by 16 aggrieved lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers led by a factional speaker of the House, Olamide George had recently petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the attack allegedly led by Idajo on the assembly complex on the day Hons. David Oleyeloogun and Iroju Ogundeji were impeached as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.