President Buhari Congratulates Super Falcons For Winning AWCON

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons for winning the Africa Women Cup of Nation on Saturday.

The Super Falcons had edged South Africa 4-3 on penalties to win the championship for the ninth time, cementing their place as the dominant team on the continent and the President was delighted with their performance.

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons on their #AWCON18 victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa tonight. First they qualified for the World Cup in France next year, then tonight added the icing on the cake: winning AWCON for the 3rd consecutive time, and 9th time overall,” the President who is in Poland for a climate change conference tweeted.

“I commend the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Supporters Club and all football-loving Nigerians for the hard work and the support given to our heroic Super Falcons. I have never doubted the capacity of Nigerians to excel when given the right support.”

Saturday’s victory was the toughest yet for the Falcons as they failed to hit the target in 120 minutes, missing a penalty late in the game as well.

They, however, rode the lottery of penalties to secure victory over a South African side that had defeated them in the group stages.

