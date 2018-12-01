Trump Hails George H.W. Bush’s ‘Unflappable Leadership

Updated December 1, 2018
US President Donald Trump on Saturday paid tribute to late former leader George H.W. Bush, praising his lifetime of service to the nation and “unflappable leadership” during the waning days of the Cold War.

“Melania and I join with a grieving nation to mourn the loss of former president George H.W. Bush,” Trump said in a statement from Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.”



