Atiku Appoints Three Youths, Woman As Aides

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Sunday appointed three youths and a woman as his aides.

Atiku’s media adviser Paul Ibe announced this in a statement ahead of the PDP’s campaigns which kick off in Sokoto State on Monday.

The new appointees include Dr Ahmed Adamu – Special Assistant (Youth and Strategy), Aliyu Bin Abbas – Special Assistant (Youth Support Groups), Phrank Shuaibu – Special Assistant (Public Communications), and Mrs Funmi Lamuye – Special Assistant (South-West).

According to the statement, Adamu, 33 is an academician, petroleum economist, as well as a leadership and development expert who hails from Katsina State.

He is the pioneer Global President of Commonwealth Youth Council and was an international expert at the United Nation’s Global Forum on Youth.

Adamu was also ranked among the top 100 most influential young Nigerians by Advance Media Africa, the statement added.

Thirty-four-year-old Abbas is an indigene of Borno State and Director General of the Atiku Cares Foundation (ACF).

“A philanthropic platform of the former vice president for humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons and communities has under the leadership of Abbas, made a great impact in bringing succour to the most vulnerable around the country, especially in the North East zone,” the statement said.

Shuaibu, 43, is a publicist and public communications consultant who hails from Kogi State.

On her part, Lamuye is a lawyer and philanthropist.

She is the founder of Prince Alade Lamuye Foundation (PALF) – an organisation which the statement said has been used to impact on the lives of the widows in her state – Osun.

Lamuye was until recently a member of the National Assembly Service Commission.