December To Remember: Falcons Arrive In Abuja As Nigerians Praise Team

Nigeria’s female football national team Super Falcons have returned to the country following their triumph at the just concluded 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) championship.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the team’s arrival in Abuja via Twitter on Sunday, a day after they defeated the Bayana Bayana of South Africa to win the title for the ninth time.

The Super Falcons overcame the South Africans in penalties after both sides failed to score in regulation time.

Football lovers across the country have continued to shower the team with praises following their brilliant display at the tournament.

Read some of the tweets below;

African champion welcome — Chi (@Chibetx) December 2, 2018

Congratulations girls.. keep soaring high — promise beatus (@pgent1) December 2, 2018

Welcome back, heroines. I look forward to an awesome outing at the world cup. Please @thenff, start preparations ASAP. It’s time to conquer the world too. — Abdullah Olayinka (@Abdul_yinka009) December 2, 2018

Welcome back great women. — Angel Michael 🇳🇬 (@Justus_mj) December 2, 2018

Well done super falcons.. Welcome African queen — Peter Agbonifo (@ighopeterstar4) December 2, 2018

Champs!! Welcome ladies — Hamachi (@hamachinnefe) December 2, 2018