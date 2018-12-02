December To Remember: Falcons Arrive In Abuja As Nigerians Praise Team

Super Falcons arrive in Abuja on December 2, 2018, after beating South Africa at the 2018 AWCON final. Photo: [email protected]

 

Nigeria’s female football national team Super Falcons have returned to the country following their triumph at the just concluded 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) championship.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the team’s arrival in Abuja via Twitter on Sunday, a day after they defeated the Bayana Bayana of South Africa to win the title for the ninth time.

The Super Falcons overcame the South Africans in penalties after both sides failed to score in regulation time.

Football lovers across the country have continued to shower the team with praises following their brilliant display at the tournament.

