IGP Deploys 2,000 More Police Personnel To Fight Boko Haram

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has deployed 2,000 more police personnel to the North East to fight Boko Haram terrorists under the Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Sunday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the deployment of the police personnel, which occurred in the last few days, was for purely military duties and in addition to the officers already in Borno State.

The recently deployed security operatives comprise personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), as well as those of the Force and the Sniffer Dog Sections.

Moshood stated that the new deployment was consistent with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations.

The section, he said, “Specifies the general duties of the Nigeria Police Force as follows: The police shall be employed for the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order, the protection of life and property and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations with which they are directly charged, and shall perform such military duties within or outside Nigeria as may be required of them by or under the authority of this or any other Act.”

“The deployment is also to support the strength of the military to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency,” the Force spokesman added.

“Before now, the Nigeria Police Force has on ground 47 PMF units (63 X 47 = 2961) in Borno State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Borno State. Twenty-six units (63 X 26 = 1638) on ground in Yobe State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Yobe State.

“Eighteen units (63 X 18 = 1134) on ground in Adamawa State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Adamawa State.”

Moshood disclosed further that the Force’s CTU has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained personnel while the Police Anti-Bomb Squad has about 300 personnel with over 100 sniffer dogs working with the military in the fight against Insurgency.

“It is of significant note that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Sniffer Dog Sections, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and conventional Police personnel have being fighting along with the military in the front line against Boko Haram insurgency and also providing security for restoration of law and order in the North East, security for all the liberated towns and villages in the North East, escort of foreign and local humanitarian workers and relief materials, protection of IDP camps and security of public and private infrastructures,” he added.

The Force spokesman revealed that Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopters and crews were also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East.

He assured Nigerians that the police were fully committed to the fight against insurgency and would do all it takes to collaborate with the military in bringing a quick end to Boko Haram insurgency and crisis in the North East.