Osinbajo, Gowon Ask Nigerians To Be Thankful

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon have called on Nigerians to be thankful and prayerful.

Both leaders said this on Sunday at a service to mark the 2018 thanksgiving at the Aso Villa chapel at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo said Nigerians need to be thankful as better days lie ahead for the country.

The Vice President added that the country is moving forward and therefore Nigerians to be thankful.

General Gowon in his address said Nigerians need to pray for the country.

He added that God will answer every good request on behalf of the country but will not accept selfish prayers.

He also stressed that he is determined to ensure that peace reigns in the country.