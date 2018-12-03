Amosun Insists He Remains Loyal To APC

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, says despite the injustice and intimidation meted out to his supporters in the last primaries held in the state, he remains a bona-fide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this on Monday while addressing APC officials and supporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Our people came to me to say that they are leaving APC and I said no, this is what we want to achieve. We will wait because President Muhammadu Buhari must win.

“We will run around and campaign for him.

“We must ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari emerges the winner, By the grace of God, he will win, but we want Ogun State to be part of that win,” he said.

Amosun also announced his candidature for the Ogun Central Senatorial district in the coming election.

Meanwhile, 26 aspiring members of the state’s House of Assembly announced their defection from the APC to the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

They claimed to have won the party’s ticket after the primary held on October 7 but were denied by the National Working Committee of the APC.

Despite efforts by the party’s national leadership to resolve the issue, the aggrieved members announced their defection during a press briefing on Monday.

According to them, their action became imperative as a result of the injustice meted out to them by the national office of the APC.

They, however, reaffirmed their resolve to work for the re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.