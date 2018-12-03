President Buhari Joins Other World Leaders At Opening Of COP24 Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined other world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland for the ceremonial opening of the summit.

The Summit is the 24th session of the conference of the parties under the un framework convention on climate change, otherwise known as cop24.

President Buhari is expected later during the conference to deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out as part of the nation’s contributions.

The conference is expected to finalise the rule book in the implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change reached in December 2015 in France.

President Buhari is attending the summit with several top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Minister of State for Environment, Bawa Abubakar.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State are also in Poland with the President.