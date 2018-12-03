Drama As DSS Parades Woman For Allegedly Impersonating Aisha Buhari

There was drama on Monday when the Department of State Services (DSS) paraded a woman accused of using the name of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, to commit fraud.

The drama played out as the suspect attempted to evade the cameras when she was paraded before reporters at the DSS office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The woman who was dressed in an Ankara skirt and blouse covered her face with a purple veil when she was brought to the press briefing room.

In further effort to prevent her face from been paraded, she hid under a table after which she eventually unveiled herself.

After the drama, the DSS spokesperson, went ahead to address reporters present in the briefing room.

He alleged that the suspect took advantage of the special treatment given to V.I.Ps. in the State House to gain access to the office of the wife of the President, which she used to defraud her victims.

Afunanya also alleged that the suspect had on November 22 paraded herself as the first lady of Kogi State, to gain access into the State House and defraud some Nigerians.

The suspect was further accused of defrauding an industrialist to the tune of N150 million.

The DSS spokesman warned Nigerians to be wary of such fraud while noting that the service was still investigating the allegation.

However, she insisted that she was innocent of the allegations against her.

She added that a few persons close to the government were aware of her activities.

See more photos of the suspect below;