How I Will Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Ezekwesili

A presidential candidate Obiageli Ezekwesili says she plans to lift a large proportion of Nigerians currently in extreme poverty out of that category by focusing on the development of critical infrastructure in the country.

Dr Ezekwesili who is running for president in the 2019 elections on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) disclosed this to Channels Television in an exclusive interview.

“So, major for us will be (developing) those critical infrastructures; those skills and training that we need, relevant access to education,” she said during the latest edition of Roadmap 2019 which airs later on Monday.

The ACPN candidate explained further that her administration would provide the enabling environment that would make it easier for a petty trader to look beyond informality and imagine that she could have structure around what she does.

She stressed the need for the government to construct good roads that would enable the people have access to the market, especially in the rural areas if it must lift the people out of poverty.

The former minister said, “You want to develop a people, or you want to take a people out of poverty; give them roads. The roads connect them to the market.”

“I’m not talking about just urban roads, I’m talking about making sure that our rural communities are integrated into the markets because that is going to be the basis of improving income.”

“When people’s income improves either because you move them from being unemployed to have jobs, or you move them from one low-level of income to a high-level of income, you take them out of poverty,’ she added.

