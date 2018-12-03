NEC To Meet Dec 14, Yari Reveals After Talks With Osinbajo

The National Economic Council (NEC) would meet on Friday next week, to review the performance of the nation’s economy from January 2018 to date.

This is according to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara State who briefed State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja.

Governor Yari made the disclosure after he led governors of Borno and Kaduna, Kashim Shettima and Nasir El-Rufai, to meet with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

On what was discussed at today’s meeting, he said, “It is about the NEC, discussing of the good date for the NEC because this is the end of the year and usually, we used to have extended NEC meeting and looking at who should be invited, being the last year for the election.”

The Governor added, “That is what we discussed, and we agreed that the NEC is going to be held on Friday, December 14.”

He further gave an insight into measures being put in place by the government in Zamfara to address the security challenges in the state.

Yari explained the reason behind the deposing of some traditional rulers in the state, citing alleged complicity with armed bandits and the need to fish out the culprits.

He revealed that the state government has engaged intelligence expert for investigations, stressing that more traditional rulers would be dismissed if found culpable.

“What we are trying to do is to teach a lesson because the problem we have in Zamfara State in the north-west is a kind of peculiar problem that some of the traditional rulers are supporting the banditry activities or taking advantage or taking money from them or relationship; that is very dangerous,” the governor said.

He added, “Any one that we find wanting in this, definitely he must face punishment, and we are trying to use every avenue that we have to ensure that we fish out those that are within us – within the traditional rulers and outside.

“That is why we hired intelligence; we hired the civilian JTF and all of them so that they can help us by giving us the details.”

According to Governor Yari, the government engaged about 2600 people in its resolve to tackle banditry, but this is not enough because the people are strange to the terrain.

He said they have, however, employed indigenes who would lead the security agencies to their doorsteps and were already getting positive results.