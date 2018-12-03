Only PDP Will Ensure Everybody Has Food To Eat, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that can eradicate hunger and ensure that Nigerians have food to eat.

He said this on Monday, during the party’s North West Presidential Zonal Rally in Sokoto State.

The former president believes that of all the 30 presidential candidates from various parties, the PDP’s candidate Atiku Abubakar is the most eligible.

He also stated that the northwest has the capacity to show Nigeria the way by voting the right candidate.

He said, “The northwest is the most populous part of Nigeria. Northwest and we believe that the northwest will show Nigeria the way.

“From 1999 till today, we have seen four presidents from Obasanjo to our late brother, Yar’adua to myself and the current President.

“You have seen how the various Presidents and the various parties have worked and one thing that is very clear is that PDP is still the number 1 Party.

“There is something that all of us feel as human beings. Every day, everybody must eat and if you cannot eat well, then you won’t be happy.

“PDP is the only party that can make sure that all of us eat very well in the morning, afternoon and evening.

“And let us not make any mistake. Those of us who are adults, old enough to vote, if we vote wrongly, our children and grandchildren will not forgive us.

“Today our country has a lot of challenges and we have looked at all the presidential candidates.

“We have about 30 presidential candidates, being presented by about 30 political parties.

“All of them are good people. We have known them, but among all, we have seen that it is only Atiku that can deliver.

“Atiku is experienced enough. He has demonstrated clearly from his personal life and his business life that he has that capacity to bring this country to one and make sure that our economy grows so that all of us will have food to eat”.